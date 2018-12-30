Vanguard Group Inc Has $405.17 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,969,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.09% of Ciena worth $405,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 19.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 23.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $889.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.54 million. Ciena had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. TheStreet lowered Ciena from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Ciena from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $32.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.39.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $288,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 4,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $149,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,014. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

