Vanguard Group Inc Raises Holdings in Kirby Co. (KEX)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,718,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.08% of Kirby worth $388,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,700,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $468,902,000 after buying an additional 2,653,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,063,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $416,479,000 after buying an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,718,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,066,000 after buying an additional 107,010 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,441,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,323,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,131,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,350,000 after buying an additional 185,738 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Kirby stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $94.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $704.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.20 million. Kirby had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $89,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

