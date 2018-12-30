Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Director Sells $51,085.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $51,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $87.55 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $109.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $134,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $163,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $198,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/veeva-systems-inc-veev-director-sells-51085-00-in-stock.html.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.