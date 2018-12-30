Veltor Tops One Day Volume of $0.00 (VLT)

Veltor (CURRENCY:VLT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. Veltor has a total market cap of $3,140.00 and $0.00 worth of Veltor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veltor has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Veltor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014216 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007456 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000148 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000254 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Veltor Coin Profile

Veltor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2016. Veltor’s total supply is 554,855 coins. Veltor’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor.

Veltor Coin Trading

Veltor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veltor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veltor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veltor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

