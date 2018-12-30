Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.06. Ventas has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 75.96%.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 437,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 411,612 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Ventas by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 330,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

