Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 16.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $11,076,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

VTR stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $936.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.96%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/ventas-inc-vtr-shares-sold-by-glenmede-trust-co-na.html.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.