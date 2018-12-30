Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 33.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CARG opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.42, a PEG ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $57.25.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $644,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $5,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,174,263 shares of company stock valued at $140,036,732 over the last three months. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.
CarGurus Profile
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.
