Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,335 Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,335 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 74.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 360,672 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 176.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 5.0% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 99,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 20.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 843,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,683,000 after purchasing an additional 142,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward M. Bosowski acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Building Products stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $931.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Continental Building Products Inc has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $39.60.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBPX. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stephens set a $32.00 price objective on Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Continental Building Products from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

