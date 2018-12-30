Visa Inc (V) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 269.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 241,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,597,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $266.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

