Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Vishay Precision Group’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $51.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 104 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 99,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $389.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

