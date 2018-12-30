Wabash National Co. (WNC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,396,000 after purchasing an additional 548,706 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 171.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 314,023 shares in the last quarter.

WNC stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Wabash National had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $553.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Wabash National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Wabash National in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price target on Wabash National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $15.00 price target on Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

