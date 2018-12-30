WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Stake Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 374.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of WABCO worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 11.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in WABCO by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in WABCO by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in WABCO by 9.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 5,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in WABCO by 21.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

WBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WABCO from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WABCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

WABCO stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.90 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. WABCO had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $914.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. WABCO’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WABCO declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

