Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18,323.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 954,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 949,177 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 79,743.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 796,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 795,840 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 114,793.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37,811.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 353,913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,471,546,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,037.08 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $726.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.04, for a total transaction of $12,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total transaction of $12,500,542.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $96,605,436 in the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

