Warburg Research Analysts Give Ceconomy (CEC1) a €3.30 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.60 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.38 ($5.09).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

CEC1 opened at €3.64 ($4.23) on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a fifty-two week high of €29.50 ($34.30).

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.