WARP 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (WARP)

WARP (CURRENCY:WARP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. WARP has a total market cap of $74,164.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WARP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WARP coin can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WARP has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00051059 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000195 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000498 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About WARP

WARP (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2016. WARP’s total supply is 1,095,224 coins. WARP’s official message board is www.warpcoin.com/forum. The Reddit community for WARP is /r/warpnet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WARP’s official website is www.warpcoin.com. WARP’s official Twitter account is @warpcoin.

Buying and Selling WARP

WARP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WARP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WARP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WARP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

