Waters Co. (WAT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Waters were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $915,485,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Waters by 945.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Waters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in Waters by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 281,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $184.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.63. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $214,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,659 shares of company stock worth $6,480,510. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $200.83 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.12.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

