Wedbush Cuts Autodesk (ADSK) Price Target to $131.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the software company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADSK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.19.

Autodesk stock opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.52, a PEG ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.96. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $136,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 214.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,079,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $792,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,109 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 144.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 197.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,802,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,537 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 248,332.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 993,729 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 993,329 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 363.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,146,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,295,000 after acquiring an additional 898,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

