Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the third quarter valued at $125,000.

Get RIVERNORTH DO/COM alerts:

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley acquired 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $112,414.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OPP opened at $16.06 on Friday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $18.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (OPP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/wells-fargo-company-mn-decreases-holdings-in-rivernorth-do-com-opp.html.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP).

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.