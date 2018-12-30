Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.19 Million Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PFM stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1489 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-3-19-million-stake-in-invesco-dividend-achievers-etf-pfm.html.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.