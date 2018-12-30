WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJAFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WestJet Airlines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WJAFF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded WestJet Airlines to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Macquarie upgraded WestJet Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of WJAFF stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. WestJet Airlines has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

