Whitestone REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.

Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 109.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.5%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

WSR stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $496.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Whitestone REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

WARNING: “Whitestone REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (WSR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/whitestone-reit-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-10-wsr.html.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.