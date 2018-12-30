Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) versus Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM) Head to Head Review

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) and Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

19.9% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Grana y Montero SAA shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Grana y Montero SAA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Williams Industrial Services Group has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grana y Montero SAA has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and Grana y Montero SAA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Industrial Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Grana y Montero SAA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Williams Industrial Services Group and Grana y Montero SAA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Industrial Services Group -19.74% -46.48% -12.60% Grana y Montero SAA -3.69% -7.79% -2.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Williams Industrial Services Group and Grana y Montero SAA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Industrial Services Group $186.98 million 0.23 -$56.52 million N/A N/A Grana y Montero SAA $1.93 billion 0.21 $45.61 million ($0.31) -9.81

Grana y Montero SAA has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industrial Services Group.

Summary

Grana y Montero SAA beats Williams Industrial Services Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities. It also provides cleaning, surface preparation, coatings application, quality control, and inspection testing services for nuclear and fossil fuel power plants, industrial facilities, and petrochemical plants; industrial insulation services for power generation installations; and abatement services for the removal of asbestos and heavy metal based coatings, such as lead paint. In addition, the company replaces, repairs, and upgrades industrial facility roofing systems at pulp and paper manufacturing facilities and nuclear power plants; offers oil and gas modifications and construction services; engages in the conversion of analog control systems to digital controls; and provides nuclear decommissioning services. It markets its services in the United States through sales and marketing personnel, as well as its on-site operations personnel. The company was formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group Inc. and changed its name to Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. in June 2018. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tucker, Georgia.

About Grana y Montero SAA

Graña y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities; and mining related services, such as earthworks, blasting, loading, and hauling ore. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure development companies. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a waste water treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, and a gas processing plant. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial space. The Technical Services segment provides operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets; information technology (IT) services, includes IT outsourcing, systems integration, application, and business process outsourcing services; and electricity networks services (maintenance) for telecommunications. Graña y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Lima, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.