Wix.Com (WIX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WIX. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wix.Com to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Wix.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wix.Com from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Shares of WIX opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Wix.Com has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 38.70% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

