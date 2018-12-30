WNS (WNS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of WNS to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. WNS has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.66 million. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 969,211.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 494,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,088,000 after buying an additional 494,298 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth approximately $20,859,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,276,000 after buying an additional 377,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 19.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,887,000 after buying an additional 225,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 117.6% during the second quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 415,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 224,670 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.