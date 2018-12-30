Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) & Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Critical Comparison

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) and Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

87.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Monarch Casino & Resort does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Monarch Casino & Resort, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 8 0 3.00 Monarch Casino & Resort 0 2 0 0 2.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $72.43, indicating a potential upside of 60.77%. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.16%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Monarch Casino & Resort’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.35 billion 3.32 $243.00 million N/A N/A Monarch Casino & Resort $230.73 million 2.91 $25.53 million $1.47 25.54

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Monarch Casino & Resort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 12.90% 22.08% 8.47% Monarch Casino & Resort 13.20% 11.79% 8.87%

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Monarch Casino & Resort on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The company's Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels. As of September 25, 2018, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operated a portfolio of 20 hotel brands with approximately 9,000 franchised hotels with 792,000 rooms. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wyndham Worldwide Corporation.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. Its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, the company's Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, approximately 740 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250-seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as valet parking with a total parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.