XTRD (XTRD) One Day Volume Tops $191.00

XTRD (CURRENCY:XTRD) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. XTRD has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of XTRD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $32.15. In the last week, XTRD has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.02319537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00152831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00207740 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026603 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026602 BTC.

XTRD Profile

XTRD’s total supply is 952,457,688 coins. XTRD’s official website is xtrd.io. The Reddit community for XTRD is /r/XtradeIO. The official message board for XTRD is medium.com/xtradeio. XTRD’s official Twitter account is @xtradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XTRD Coin Trading

XTRD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $7.50, $24.43, $32.15, $5.60, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.