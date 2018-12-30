Yogaworks Inc (YOGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) will announce $14.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yogaworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.51 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yogaworks will report full year sales of $59.51 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.53 million, with estimates ranging from $59.94 million to $61.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yogaworks.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. Yogaworks had a negative return on equity of 79.89% and a negative net margin of 60.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:YOGA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,306. Yogaworks has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Yogaworks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

