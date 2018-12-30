Yuan Chain Coin (YCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $325,030.00

Yuan Chain Coin (CURRENCY:YCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Yuan Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $325,030.00 worth of Yuan Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yuan Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Hotbit and HitBTC. Over the last week, Yuan Chain Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yuan Chain Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.02319537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00152831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00207740 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026603 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026602 BTC.

About Yuan Chain Coin

Yuan Chain Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Yuan Chain Coin is www.yuan.org. Yuan Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @yuanchain.

Buying and Selling Yuan Chain Coin

Yuan Chain Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yuan Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yuan Chain Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yuan Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yuan Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yuan Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.