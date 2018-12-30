Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post sales of $71.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.02 billion to $72.43 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $60.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $232.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.52 billion to $235.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $280.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $271.90 billion to $291.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,096.01.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total transaction of $2,704,106.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total value of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 700,301.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,010,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,724 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 516,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 799.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $480,471,000 after purchasing an additional 251,227 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded up $16.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,478.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,820,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,127. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,167.50 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $722.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

