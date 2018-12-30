Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Golub Capital BDC also reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. National Securities boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 223,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. 602,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

