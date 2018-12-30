Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.05 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stitch Fix to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 8,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $475,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 418,294 shares of company stock worth $10,837,474. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $49,972,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,122,000 after buying an additional 642,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,122,000 after buying an additional 642,540 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 18.6% during the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after buying an additional 315,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $6,860,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.30. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

