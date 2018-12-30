Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce sales of $31.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.67 million and the lowest is $31.30 million. TechTarget posted sales of $30.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $121.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $121.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $135.75 million, with estimates ranging from $133.90 million to $138.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

TechTarget stock remained flat at $$12.11 during midday trading on Friday. 149,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,412. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.10 million, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 612,242 shares in the company, valued at $11,583,618.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,528. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 307.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 101.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

