Zacks: Analysts Expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.15 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2018

Analysts expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to report $82.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.73 million to $87.57 million. Gain Capital reported sales of $69.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full year sales of $368.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.13 million to $374.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $346.03 million, with estimates ranging from $344.48 million to $347.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.74%.

GCAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gain Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

In other Gain Capital news, General Counsel Diego Rotsztain sold 39,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $288,095.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 148,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Warren Calhoun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $506,945. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCAP stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Gain Capital has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $278.53 million, a P/E ratio of -31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 10th. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

