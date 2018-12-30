Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.64 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce sales of $129.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.90 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $57.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $316.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.12 million to $355.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $505.81 million, with estimates ranging from $368.25 million to $598.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.58 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 27.87%.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 104.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,457,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,317,000 after acquiring an additional 140,201 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% in the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth about $46,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.82%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply