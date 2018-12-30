Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce sales of $129.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.90 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $57.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $316.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.12 million to $355.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $505.81 million, with estimates ranging from $368.25 million to $598.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.58 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 27.87%.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 104.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,457,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,317,000 after acquiring an additional 140,201 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% in the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth about $46,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.82%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.