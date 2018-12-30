Zacks: Analysts Expect KITOV PHARMA LT/S (KTOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KITOV PHARMA LT/S will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KITOV PHARMA LT/S.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 105,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.64. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

About KITOV PHARMA LT/S

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

