Zacks: Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report sales of $4.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Netflix reported sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $15.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $15.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.24 billion to $20.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Netflix and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura set a $370.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

In other news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total value of $376,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total value of $15,226,004.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,226,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,014 shares of company stock valued at $85,364,350. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,277,562,000 after buying an additional 249,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,277,562,000 after buying an additional 249,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,377,360,000 after buying an additional 1,534,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,188,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,811,751,000 after buying an additional 443,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,806,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,294,795,000 after buying an additional 328,527 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $256.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 204.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. Netflix has a 1-year low of $191.22 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

