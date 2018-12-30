Zacks: Analysts Expect USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) will report sales of $43.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for USA Technologies’ earnings. USA Technologies reported sales of $32.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that USA Technologies will report full-year sales of $180.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.30 million to $183.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $223.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Technologies.

USAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

USAT remained flat at $$3.71 during trading on Tuesday. 342,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.60 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 1,467.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 79,444 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 811,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,382,000 after acquiring an additional 337,016 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,600,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in USA Technologies by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 747,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 406,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

