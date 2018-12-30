Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Appian Corp (APPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce sales of $55.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.72 million and the lowest is $55.60 million. Appian reported sales of $50.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $222.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.06 million to $222.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $255.11 million, with estimates ranging from $250.90 million to $259.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.70%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPN. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Appian stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Appian has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

In related news, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 4,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $122,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 132,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,803.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,891,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,105,883 and sold 102,645 shares valued at $2,941,914. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 78.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,930,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,914,000 after acquiring an additional 847,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Appian by 78.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,930,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,914,000 after acquiring an additional 847,007 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at $13,801,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 101.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 206,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 39.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 398,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 113,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

