Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Ltd (INFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Infosys also posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 24.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of INFY opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Infosys by 100.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 100.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

