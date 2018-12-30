Zacks: Brokerages Expect DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) to Post -$0.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) will report earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S.

DBVT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

DBVT opened at $5.75 on Thursday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,022,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 169,765 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 42.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,009,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after buying an additional 901,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,731,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,325,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.4% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

