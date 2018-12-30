Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) will report $673.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trinity Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $686.60 million and the lowest is $661.40 million. Trinity Industries reported sales of $906.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinity Industries will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trinity Industries.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRN. ValuEngine downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 8,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $193,336.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 280,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $6,145,886.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 613,004 shares of company stock worth $13,444,996. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 171.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after purchasing an additional 810,646 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $28,392,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 599.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 862,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,613,000 after purchasing an additional 739,391 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 70.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 301,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 143.8% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 426,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 251,668 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,861. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $39.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

