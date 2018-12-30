Zacks: Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) Given $114.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has declined by 12.5% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $114.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.62 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cantel Medical an industry rank of 58 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Cantel Medical from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cantel Medical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CMD traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. Cantel Medical has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $130.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $225.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

