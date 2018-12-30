Zacks: Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $11.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Falcon Minerals an industry rank of 182 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll bought 1,019,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $7,400,009.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian L. Frank bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 34.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

Read More: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.