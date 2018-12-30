Zacks: First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given First of Long Island an industry rank of 103 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st.

In other First of Long Island news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,768.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $79,513.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 187.1% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at $295,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 61.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at $355,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.64. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

