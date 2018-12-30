Zacks Investment Research Downgrades POET Technologies (POETF) to Sell

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “POET Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries are developers of opto-electronic and photonic fabrication processes, devices and products. It offers photonic sensing and optical light source products. The company operates primarily in the United States, Canada and Singapore. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on POET Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of POET Technologies stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.73. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. POET Technologies had a negative net margin of 510.43% and a negative return on equity of 58.80%. Analysts forecast that POET Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POET Technologies (POETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.