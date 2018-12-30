Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $472,466.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,701.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.