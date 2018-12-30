Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAPR. Maxim Group lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Capricor Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of CAPR opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -2.21. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.75% and a negative return on equity of 159.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

