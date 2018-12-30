Zacks Investment Research Lowers GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Sell

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of GHG stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,390,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 657,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 246,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Prudence Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.