Zacks Investment Research Lowers Homology Medicines (FIXX) to Sell

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

FIXX stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 29,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $594,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 15,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $405,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,157 shares of company stock valued at $11,623,113 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 473,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.8% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 245,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 103,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 29.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,251,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,468,000 after buying an additional 516,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

