Zacks Investment Research Lowers Saul Centers (BFS) to Hold

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of BFS opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

In other Saul Centers news, CFO Scott V. Schneider sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $43,502.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,867.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 36.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 55.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

